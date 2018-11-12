Comerica Bank Trims Stake in Teleflex Incorporated (TFX)

Comerica Bank cut its stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,360 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 5,945 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.06% of Teleflex worth $7,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFX. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 12.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,877 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 1.9% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 13,589 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,645,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Security Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 4.2% in the second quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 6,935 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 200.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, State Treasurer State of Michigan boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 16,730 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,487,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Thomas Anthony Kennedy sold 20,635 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total transaction of $5,548,957.85. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,625,829.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 2,500 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.23, for a total value of $663,075.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,100,886.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 91,660 shares of company stock valued at $23,423,228. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

TFX opened at $265.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.65, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.12. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1 year low of $227.52 and a 1 year high of $288.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $609.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.05 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 2.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 16.19%.

TFX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Teleflex from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on Teleflex in a research report on Monday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $266.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $279.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, September 10th. TheStreet cut Teleflex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on Teleflex to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Teleflex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.38.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

