Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. Lowers Holdings in China Biologic Products Holdings Inc (CBPO)

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. trimmed its stake in China Biologic Products Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CBPO) by 91.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 222,626 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. owned about 0.06% of China Biologic Products worth $1,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in China Biologic Products in the 3rd quarter valued at about $232,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in China Biologic Products in the 3rd quarter valued at about $262,000. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in China Biologic Products in the 2nd quarter valued at about $348,000. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in China Biologic Products in the 2nd quarter valued at about $386,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in China Biologic Products in the 3rd quarter valued at about $352,000. 44.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on CBPO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of China Biologic Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of China Biologic Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of China Biologic Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of China Biologic Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of China Biologic Products from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. China Biologic Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.33.

Shares of CBPO opened at $69.23 on Monday. China Biologic Products Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $60.08 and a fifty-two week high of $107.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.40.

China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.13). China Biologic Products had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $119.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. China Biologic Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that China Biologic Products Holdings Inc will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

China Biologic Products Company Profile

China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of human plasma-based biopharmaceutical products to hospitals and inoculation centers in the People's Republic of China. It offers human albumin for treating shock caused by blood loss trauma or burn; raised intracranial pressure caused by hydrocephalus or trauma; oedema or ascites caused by hepatocirrhosis and nephropathy; and neonatal hyperbilirubinemia, as well as for the prevention and treatment of low-density-lipoproteinemia.

