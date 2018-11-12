Commerce Bank Has $498,000 Holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (CTXS)

Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,482 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after buying an additional 593 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the third quarter valued at about $102,000. Pitcairn Co. bought a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the third quarter valued at about $825,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 26.7% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,641 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after buying an additional 8,349 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 524.2% in the third quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 22,720 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after buying an additional 19,080 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the third quarter valued at about $540,000. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CTXS shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Citrix Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.93.

Shares of CTXS opened at $107.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.11 and a 12 month high of $116.82.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The cloud computing company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $732.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.76 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 91.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th.

Citrix Systems declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 24th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the cloud computing company to buy up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Citrix Systems news, VP Jessica Soisson sold 1,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.78, for a total transaction of $129,254.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert Calderoni sold 2,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.28, for a total transaction of $241,059.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 145,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,515,091.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,641 shares of company stock valued at $2,315,751. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc delivers solutions to secure and access applications worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including XenDesktop, a cloud-enabled desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and XenApp that allows Windows applications to be delivered as cloud services to Android and iOS mobile devices, Macs, PCs, and thin clients.

