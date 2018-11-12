Commerzbank Analysts Give Ceconomy (CEC1) a €5.00 Price Target

Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) has been given a €5.00 ($5.81) price target by investment analysts at Commerzbank in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Commerzbank’s price target points to a potential downside of 5.66% from the company’s previous close.

CEC1 has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Baader Bank set a €6.00 ($6.98) price target on shares of Ceconomy and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.30 ($7.33) price target on shares of Ceconomy and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €4.70 ($5.47) price target on shares of Ceconomy and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €4.00 ($4.65) price target on shares of Ceconomy and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €4.60 ($5.35) price target on shares of Ceconomy and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €5.03 ($5.85).

ETR CEC1 opened at €5.30 ($6.16) on Monday. Ceconomy has a 52 week low of €8.88 ($10.33) and a 52 week high of €29.50 ($34.30).

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. It operates multichannel consumer electronics stores under the MediaMarkt and Saturn brand names; redcoon.de, an online electronics store; and JUKE!, a music streaming service that comprise songs, films, games, and e-books. The company also operates iBOOD, a live-shopping portal; Flip4New!, a purchasing service for consumer electronics, which allow customers to sell used electronic articles; and LocaFox, a local commerce platform that connects local retailers with the multichannel world.

