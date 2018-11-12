Commerzbank Analysts Give Hannover Re (HNR1) a €105.00 Price Target

Commerzbank set a €105.00 ($122.09) target price on Hannover Re (FRA:HNR1) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a €116.00 ($134.88) price objective on Hannover Re and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on Hannover Re and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €122.00 ($141.86) price objective on Hannover Re and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €108.00 ($125.58) price objective on Hannover Re and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €114.00 ($132.56) price objective on Hannover Re and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have given a hold rating to the stock. Hannover Re currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €112.87 ($131.24).

Get Hannover Re alerts:

Shares of FRA:HNR1 opened at €124.90 ($145.23) on Thursday. Hannover Re has a 1-year low of €94.75 ($110.17) and a 1-year high of €116.37 ($135.31).

About Hannover Re

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

Further Reading: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Hannover Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannover Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.