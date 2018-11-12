Comparing Performant Financial (PFMT) & Solis Tek (SLTK)

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) and Solis Tek (OTCMKTS:SLTK) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Performant Financial and Solis Tek, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Performant Financial 0 0 1 0 3.00 Solis Tek 0 0 0 0 N/A

Performant Financial currently has a consensus target price of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 130.26%. Given Performant Financial’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Performant Financial is more favorable than Solis Tek.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

58.3% of Performant Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 33.7% of Performant Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 60.8% of Solis Tek shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Performant Financial and Solis Tek’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Performant Financial -1.63% -16.92% -9.18% Solis Tek N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Performant Financial and Solis Tek’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Performant Financial $132.05 million 0.60 -$12.72 million ($0.19) -8.00 Solis Tek N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Solis Tek has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Performant Financial.

About Performant Financial

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, customer care, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services primarily to the government-supported student loan industry, serving guaranty agencies, the Department of Education, and private financial institutions; and restructures and recovers student loans issued directly by banks to students outside of federal lending programs. It also provides audit and recovery services related to improper payments in the healthcare market; and recovery and risk management advisory services to the Department of the Treasury and various financial institutions, as well as to several federal, state, and municipal tax authorities. In addition, the company offers services from post-and pre-payment audit of healthcare claims to detection of fraud, waste and abuse of healthcare claims, to coordination of benefits and pharmacy fraud detection. The company was formerly known as DCS Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Performant Financial Corporation in 2005. Performant Financial Corporation was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Livermore, California.

About Solis Tek

Solis Tek Inc. focuses on the research, design, development, and manufacturing of indoor horticulture lighting and ancillary equipment in the United States and internationally. The company offers digital ballasts; metal halide, and mercury vapor and high-pressure sodium lamps; light emitting diode lighting products that produce less heat; and reflectors in various sizes for use with its digital ballasts and lamps, as well as plant nutrients and fertilizers. The company markets its products directly; and through distributors to hydroponic retailers, as well as through direct contacts, online email advertising, social media, trade magazine advertising, trade show promotions, and cross-promotional offerings. Solis Tek Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Carson, California.

