Comparing Roche Holdings AG Basel (RHHBY) & Capgemini (CGEMY)

Roche Holdings AG Basel (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) and Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) are both large-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Roche Holdings AG Basel and Capgemini’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Roche Holdings AG Basel N/A N/A N/A Capgemini N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Roche Holdings AG Basel and Capgemini, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Roche Holdings AG Basel 3 3 3 0 2.00 Capgemini 0 0 0 0 N/A

Roche Holdings AG Basel presently has a consensus price target of $34.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8.64%. Given Roche Holdings AG Basel’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Roche Holdings AG Basel is more favorable than Capgemini.

Risk and Volatility

Roche Holdings AG Basel has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Capgemini has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Roche Holdings AG Basel and Capgemini’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Roche Holdings AG Basel $54.15 billion 3.94 $8.77 billion $1.95 16.05 Capgemini $14.45 billion 1.46 $926.84 million N/A N/A

Roche Holdings AG Basel has higher revenue and earnings than Capgemini.

Dividends

Roche Holdings AG Basel pays an annual dividend of $0.89 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Capgemini pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Roche Holdings AG Basel pays out 45.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Roche Holdings AG Basel shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Capgemini shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Roche Holdings AG Basel beats Capgemini on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Roche Holdings AG Basel

Roche Holding AG engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and rest of Europe. It offers pharmaceutical products for anaemia, anticoagulation therapy, bone, cancer, cardiovascular, central nervous system, chlamydia, coagulation, dermatology, diabetes, gonorrhea, gout, hemostasis disorders, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, HPV, infectious diseases, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, kidney and urogenital tract, leukemia, lipid disorders, liver, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, obesity, occult blood testing, ophthalmology, osteoporosis, pancreatitis, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, sepsis, sexually transmitted infections, skin cancer, transplantation, tuberculosis, urinary tract infections, and West Nile virus diseases. The company provides diagnostic solutions, such as blood gas analysis; blood screening; cancer screening/monitoring; cardiac markers; cardiovascular testing; cholesterol monitoring; coagulation monitoring; coagulation routine and specialty testing; data management; diabetes monitoring; diabetes therapy; electrolytes analysis; emergency medicine; hemostasis; heterogeneous immunochemistry; homogeneous immuno assays; immunology; infectious diseases; intensive care testing; monitoring anti platelet therapy; neonatal intensive care units; nucleic acid purification; PCR clinical diagnostics; physical fitness testing; platelet function testing; quality control service; real-time PCR diagnostic systems; serum work area; urinalysis; and workflow solutions. Roche Holding AG has a strategic alliance with Wisconsin Diagnostic Laboratories; and collaboration agreements with Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc., Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and SQZ Biotechnologies Company. The company was founded in 1896 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

About Capgemini

Capgemini SE provides consulting, technology, and digital transformation services. It addresses clients' opportunities in the world of cloud, digital, and platforms, as well as enables organizations to realize business ambitions through an array of services from strategy to operations. The company's Consulting Services segment offers strategy and transformation consulting services primarily in digital transformation that enhance the performance of organizations based on intimate client relationships, and the knowledge of client industries and processes. Its Technology & Engineering Services segment provides assistance and support to internal IT teams of client companies. The company's Application Services segment designs, develops, implements, and maintains IT applications, including system integration and application maintenance services. Its Other Managed Services segment integrates, manages, and/or develops client's IT infrastructure systems, as well as provides transaction, on-demand, and/or business process outsourcing services. The company also provides financial services, as well as manages the business activities of clients in financial sector. Capgemini SE serves various industries, including aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer products and retail, electronics and high tech, government and public sector, healthcare and life sciences, insurance, media and entertainment, natural resources, telecom, transportation and distribution, and utilities. The company has operations in North America, France, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. Capgemini SE was founded in 1967 and is based in Paris, France.

