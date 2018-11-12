Comparing SONY Finl HOLDI/ADR (SNYFY) and Metlife (MET)

Metlife (NYSE:MET) and SONY Finl HOLDI/ADR (OTCMKTS:SNYFY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Metlife has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SONY Finl HOLDI/ADR has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Metlife and SONY Finl HOLDI/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Metlife 7.62% 9.53% 0.75% SONY Finl HOLDI/ADR 3.98% 7.86% 0.39%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Metlife and SONY Finl HOLDI/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Metlife 0 7 5 0 2.42 SONY Finl HOLDI/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Metlife currently has a consensus price target of $54.18, indicating a potential upside of 19.90%. Given Metlife’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Metlife is more favorable than SONY Finl HOLDI/ADR.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.3% of Metlife shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Metlife shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Metlife pays an annual dividend of $1.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. SONY Finl HOLDI/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.49 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Metlife pays out 37.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Metlife has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Metlife is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Metlife and SONY Finl HOLDI/ADR’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Metlife $62.09 billion 0.72 $4.01 billion $4.50 10.04 SONY Finl HOLDI/ADR $12.97 billion 0.72 $467.05 million N/A N/A

Metlife has higher revenue and earnings than SONY Finl HOLDI/ADR.

Summary

Metlife beats SONY Finl HOLDI/ADR on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Metlife

MetLife, Inc. engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements. It also provides pension risk transfers, institutional income annuities, tort settlements, and capital markets investment products; and other products and services, such as life insurance products and funding agreements for funding postretirement benefits, as well as company, bank, or trust-owned life insurance used to finance nonqualified benefit programs for executives. In addition, the company offers automobile, homeowners', and personal excess liability, as well as small business owners' property, liability, and business interruption insurance products. Further, it provides fixed annuities and pension products; medical and credit insurance products; variable, universal, term, endowment, and whole life insurance products; variable, and fixed and indexed-linked annuities; and protection against costs of long-term health care services. MetLife, Inc. has a strategic alliance with Ernst & Young LLP. The company serves individuals, corporations and their employees, and other institutions through independent agents, property and casualty specialists, sales forces, sales teams and relationship managers, and other organizations, as well as through career agency, bancassurance, direct marketing, brokerage, and other third-party distribution and e-commerce channels. MetLife, Inc. was founded in 1863 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About SONY Finl HOLDI/ADR

Sony Financial Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services in Japan and internationally. The company operates in life insurance, non-life insurance, and banking businesses. Its insurance products include death-protection, medical, educational endowment, living benefit, and other insurance products; and non-life insurance products comprise automobile, medical, and cancer insurance products, as well as reinsurance services. The company's banking business provides Yen and foreign currency deposits, and mortgage loans, as well as investment trust, foreign currency margin trading, and other services; and credit card settlement services, as well as plans, develops, and operates nursing care homes. It provides its products through lifeplanner sales employees and independent agencies, as well as through Internet and telephone. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. Sony Financial Holdings Inc. is a subsidiary of Sony Corporation.

