Compton Capital Management Inc. RI Invests $467,000 in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (PSCH)

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the third quarter worth $101,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the third quarter worth $126,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the third quarter worth $128,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the second quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 286.2% during the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF stock opened at $126.50 on Monday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $90.29 and a 52-week high of $145.25.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF Company Profile

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped HealthCare Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States healthcare companies.

