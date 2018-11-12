Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (CPSI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.83.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CPSI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Computer Programs & Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Computer Programs & Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price objective on shares of Computer Programs & Systems to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Computer Programs & Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Computer Programs & Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 9th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPSI. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Computer Programs & Systems by 131.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Computer Programs & Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Computer Programs & Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $170,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Computer Programs & Systems by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BP PLC acquired a new position in Computer Programs & Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Computer Programs & Systems stock traded down $1.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.95. 181,795 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,110. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.66 million, a PE ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of -0.01. Computer Programs & Systems has a 1-year low of $24.80 and a 1-year high of $34.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $69.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.87 million. Computer Programs & Systems had a negative net margin of 4.02% and a positive return on equity of 16.74%. Computer Programs & Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Computer Programs & Systems will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Computer Programs & Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.08%.

Computer Programs & Systems Company Profile

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as helps to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

