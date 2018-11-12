Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) Holdings Raised by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,225 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,360 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 87.7% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 48,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 22,844 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 8.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 120,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,101,000 after acquiring an additional 9,159 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 761.4% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 4,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,883 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 0.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 495,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,839,000 after acquiring an additional 4,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands in the third quarter worth about $170,000. 81.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Shares of CAG stock opened at $34.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.17. Conagra Brands Inc has a twelve month low of $32.81 and a twelve month high of $39.43.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 27th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 22.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 16th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.28%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $44.00 target price on Conagra Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. UBS Group raised Conagra Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Conagra Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.70.

In related news, CFO David S. Marberger purchased 2,836 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.25 per share, for a total transaction of $99,969.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,721 shares in the company, valued at $448,415.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sean Connolly purchased 14,184 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.25 per share, with a total value of $499,986.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 217,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,670,646.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 24,112 shares of company stock valued at $849,948. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) Holdings Raised by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.” was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/12/conagra-brands-inc-cag-holdings-raised-by-daiwa-securities-group-inc.html.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.