Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) Stake Lessened by Cadence Capital Management LLC

Cadence Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 24.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,710 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CAG. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 761.4% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 4,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,883 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $170,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 137.6% in the 3rd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 5,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lucia Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CAG shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $44.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.70.

NYSE:CAG opened at $34.39 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Conagra Brands Inc has a 52 week low of $32.81 and a 52 week high of $39.43.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 27th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 22.50% and a net margin of 10.47%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 17th will be paid a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 16th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.28%.

In other Conagra Brands news, insider Sean Connolly purchased 14,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.25 per share, for a total transaction of $499,986.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 217,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,670,646.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas K. Brown purchased 7,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.25 per share, with a total value of $249,993.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 24,112 shares of company stock valued at $849,948. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

