Conduent (CNDT) Price Target Cut to $18.00 by Analysts at SunTrust Banks

Conduent (NYSE:CNDT) had its price target decreased by SunTrust Banks to $18.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. SunTrust Banks currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Conduent to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conduent from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a hold rating on shares of Conduent in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.57.

Shares of CNDT stock opened at $13.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Conduent has a 12-month low of $12.18 and a 12-month high of $23.39. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 0.88.

Conduent (NYSE:CNDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Conduent had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 1.21%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Conduent will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President David Amoriell sold 33,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total value of $722,133.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 83,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,786,814.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNDT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Conduent by 170.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 3,777 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its holdings in Conduent by 673.6% in the 3rd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 6,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Conduent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Conduent by 416.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 6,427 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Conduent by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 3,366 shares during the period. 91.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Conduent Company Profile

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Industries and Public Sector. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries.

