Conifer (CNFR) Given “Buy” Rating at Boenning Scattergood

Boenning Scattergood reissued their buy rating on shares of Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) in a report released on Thursday. Boenning Scattergood currently has a $7.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.

“We believe management is doing the right things – it’s just taking longer than we anticipated to right the ship. We modestly lowered our target price, but we believe there’s enough upside to maintain our Outperform rating.”,” Boenning Scattergood’s analyst wrote.

CNFR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine lowered Conifer from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Conifer from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. TheStreet lowered Conifer from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Conifer in a report on Monday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Conifer has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.42.

Shares of CNFR stock opened at $5.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Conifer has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $7.20. The company has a market capitalization of $48.26 million, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 0.79.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $24.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.14 million. Conifer had a negative net margin of 4.17% and a positive return on equity of 1.21%. On average, research analysts forecast that Conifer will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Conifer news, President Brian J. Roney bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.07 per share, with a total value of $60,700.00. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 313,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,903,564.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Conifer stock. Northpointe Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Conifer Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNFR) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 457,842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,569 shares during the quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC owned approximately 5.37% of Conifer worth $2,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

About Conifer

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, and automobile policies. It serves the commercial insurance needs of owner-operated businesses in the markets, such as hospitality, which includes restaurants, bars, taverns, and bowling centers, as well as small grocery and convenience stores; artisan contractors comprising plumbers, painters, carpenters, electricians, and other independent contractors; and security service providers, such as companies that provide security guard services, security alarm products and services, and private investigative services.

