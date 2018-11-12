ConocoPhillips (COP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.39.

COP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Bank of America upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th.

In other ConocoPhillips news, VP Glenda Mae Schwarz sold 18,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total value of $1,343,454.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,064 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,903.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ryan Michael Lance sold 160,064 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.07, for a total value of $11,535,812.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 106,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,661,905.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 288,378 shares of company stock valued at $20,769,145. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COP. Impax Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.5% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management LLC now owns 241,107 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $16,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Signature Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at $303,000. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.3% during the second quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 88,826 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $6,184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 17.2% during the second quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. now owns 6,006 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3,294.8% during the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 332,455 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $25,732,000 after acquiring an additional 322,662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COP traded down $0.77 during trading on Monday, reaching $65.96. 265,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,949,976. The firm has a market cap of $76.82 billion, a PE ratio of 110.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.22. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $48.97 and a 52-week high of $80.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.99.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The energy producer reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $10.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.48 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 16.08%. Research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 15th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 12th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 203.33%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. Its portfolio includes North American tight oil and oil sands assets in Canada; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

