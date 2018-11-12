Continental Building Products Inc Expected to Post Q1 2019 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share (CBPX)

Continental Building Products Inc (NYSE:CBPX) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities reduced their Q1 2019 earnings per share estimates for Continental Building Products in a report issued on Thursday, November 8th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Mccall now expects that the construction company will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.51. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Continental Building Products’ Q2 2019 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.35 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

Continental Building Products (NYSE:CBPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The construction company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Continental Building Products had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 21.56%. The business had revenue of $131.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CBPX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Continental Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Continental Building Products from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Continental Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Continental Building Products in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Continental Building Products in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

NYSE:CBPX opened at $29.74 on Monday. Continental Building Products has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $39.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Continental Building Products by 314.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,499 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,413 shares during the period. Global Endowment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Continental Building Products in the third quarter worth about $210,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Continental Building Products in the third quarter worth about $227,000. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in shares of Continental Building Products in the second quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Continental Building Products in the second quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

About Continental Building Products

Continental Building Products, Inc manufactures and sells gypsum wallboard and complementary finishing products in the eastern United States and eastern Canada. The company sells its products to gypsum wallboard distributors, buying groups, wholesalers, and mass merchants in the new residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets under the LiftLite, Mold Defense, and Weather Defense brand names.

