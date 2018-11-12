Continental (CON) Given a €218.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €218.00 ($253.49) price target on Continental (ETR:CON) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a €188.00 ($218.60) target price on shares of Continental and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €205.00 ($238.37) target price on shares of Continental and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Nord/LB set a €155.00 ($180.23) target price on shares of Continental and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €184.00 ($213.95) target price on shares of Continental and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €180.00 ($209.30) price objective on shares of Continental and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €184.52 ($214.56).

Shares of ETR:CON opened at €138.05 ($160.52) on Thursday. Continental has a 52 week low of €186.55 ($216.92) and a 52 week high of €257.40 ($299.30).

Continental Company Profile

Continental Aktiengesellschaft provides products and services primarily for the automotive industry worldwide. It operates through Chassis&Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis&Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

