ContraFect Corp (CFRX) to Post Q4 2018 Earnings of ($0.11) Per Share, Piper Jaffray Companies Forecasts

ContraFect Corp (NASDAQ:CFRX) – Stock analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their Q4 2018 earnings estimates for ContraFect in a report issued on Thursday, November 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst E. Tenthoff now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.11) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.10).

Get ContraFect alerts:

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04.

Separately, ValuEngine raised ContraFect from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th.

Shares of CFRX opened at $2.19 on Monday. ContraFect has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $2.93. The company has a market capitalization of $188.99 million, a PE ratio of -5.92 and a beta of -0.37.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AXA raised its holdings in shares of ContraFect by 196.0% in the 3rd quarter. AXA now owns 1,664,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,446,000 after buying an additional 1,102,264 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of ContraFect by 108.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 167,182 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 86,848 shares in the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of ContraFect by 88.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 83,955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 39,492 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of ContraFect by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 200,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 57,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ContraFect in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. 54.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ContraFect Company Profile

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, a lysin that is in Phase II human clinical trials for the treatment of Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible; and CF-404, a combination of monoclonal antibodies (mAbs), which is in preclinical trial stage for the treatment of life-threatening seasonal and pandemic varieties of human influenza.

Further Reading: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for ContraFect Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContraFect and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.