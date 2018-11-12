Contrasting Cooper Tire & Rubber (CTB) & Amerityre (AMTY)

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) and Amerityre (OTCMKTS:AMTY) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Cooper Tire & Rubber pays an annual dividend of $0.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Amerityre does not pay a dividend. Cooper Tire & Rubber pays out 13.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Cooper Tire & Rubber and Amerityre’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cooper Tire & Rubber 1.25% 8.58% 3.91% Amerityre 6.05% 17.41% 11.57%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Cooper Tire & Rubber and Amerityre, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cooper Tire & Rubber 1 1 3 0 2.40 Amerityre 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cooper Tire & Rubber currently has a consensus target price of $41.00, indicating a potential upside of 25.04%. Given Cooper Tire & Rubber’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Cooper Tire & Rubber is more favorable than Amerityre.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.5% of Amerityre shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Cooper Tire & Rubber shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.4% of Amerityre shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cooper Tire & Rubber and Amerityre’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cooper Tire & Rubber $2.85 billion 0.58 $95.40 million $3.10 10.58 Amerityre $3.62 million 0.25 -$30,000.00 N/A N/A

Cooper Tire & Rubber has higher revenue and earnings than Amerityre.

Volatility & Risk

Cooper Tire & Rubber has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amerityre has a beta of -0.33, indicating that its stock price is 133% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cooper Tire & Rubber beats Amerityre on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company Profile

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It manufactures and markets passenger car, light truck, motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread material; and distributes tires for racing, medium trucks, and motorcycles. The company sells its products to independent tire dealers, wholesale distributors, regional and national retail tire chains, and other tire and automotive product retail chains, as well as original equipment manufacturers; and directly to end users through three owned retail stores. Cooper Tire & Rubber Company was founded in 1913 and is headquartered in Findlay, Ohio.

Amerityre Company Profile

Amerityre Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of polyurethane tires in the United States. The company provides closed-cell polyurethane foam tires for bicycles, carts, hand trucks, lawn and garden, wheelbarrow, personnel carriers, and medical mobility products; polyurethane elastomer industrial tires for forklifts and scissor lifts; agricultural tires, including seeder tires and hay baler tires, as well as flat-free pivot tires that are used in irrigation systems; and specialty tires and tire-wheel assemblies. It serves original equipment manufacturers of lawn and garden products, and outdoor power equipment; regional tire distributors; retail cooperatives; and agricultural tire distributors and retailers of lawn and garden products, bicycle tires, and hand truck tires through independent manufacturer representatives. The company was formerly known as American Tire Corporation and changed its name to Amerityre Corporation in December 1999. Amerityre Corporation was founded in 1995 and is based in Boulder City, Nevada.

