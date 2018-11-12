Contrasting Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A (LEXEA) & SinglePoint (SING)

Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LEXEA) and SinglePoint (OTCMKTS:SING) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SinglePoint has a beta of 2.42, indicating that its stock price is 142% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A and SinglePoint’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A $10.29 billion 0.23 -$192.00 million N/A N/A SinglePoint $250,000.00 119.60 -$52.69 million N/A N/A

SinglePoint has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A and SinglePoint, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A 0 0 1 0 3.00 SinglePoint 0 0 0 0 N/A

Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A currently has a consensus price target of $151.00, indicating a potential upside of 257.99%. Given Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A is more favorable than SinglePoint.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.8% of Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A and SinglePoint’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A -1.85% 10.70% 5.72% SinglePoint N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A beats SinglePoint on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A

Liberty Expedia Holdings, Inc. operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company, through its technology with the tools and information, enables business and leisure travelers to research, plan, book, and experience travel. It also provides media and advertising services to travel and non-travel advertisers. In addition, the company operates as an Internet retailer of dietary supplements, sports nutrition products, and other health and wellness products, as well as publishes online health and fitness content, which offers fitness content, workout programs, video database, articles, recipes, health advice, and motivational stories. Further, it offers paid subscription model for structured online fitness trainers and nutrition education. The company operates under the Brand Expedia, Hotels.com, Expedia Affiliate Network, trivago, HomeAway, Egencia, Orbitz, CheapTickets, ebookers, Travelocity, Hotwire, Wotif Group, CarRentals.com, Classic Vacations, Expedia Local Expert, Expedia CruiseShipCenters, and SilverRail Technologies, Inc. brands. Liberty Expedia Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

About SinglePoint

SinglePoint, Inc., a technology and acquisition company, provides mobile payments, ancillary cannabis services, and block chain solutions in the United States. The company offers mobile Web checkout gateway services, which allows mobile users to purchase goods and services directly from Web-enabled mobile phone through credit or debit card. It also provides windshield replacement services; sells hemp products through SingleSeed.com; and supplies hydroponic supplies and nutrients to commercial and individual farmers through retail and online stores. SinglePoint, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

