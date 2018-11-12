Contrasting Mobiquity Technologies (MOBQ) & IZEA Worldwide (IZEA)

Mobiquity Technologies (OTCMKTS:MOBQ) and IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Mobiquity Technologies has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IZEA Worldwide has a beta of 0.29, suggesting that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mobiquity Technologies and IZEA Worldwide’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mobiquity Technologies $380,000.00 88.63 -$10.24 million N/A N/A IZEA Worldwide $24.44 million 0.81 -$5.46 million ($0.96) -1.70

IZEA Worldwide has higher revenue and earnings than Mobiquity Technologies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.7% of IZEA Worldwide shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.4% of Mobiquity Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.2% of IZEA Worldwide shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Mobiquity Technologies and IZEA Worldwide’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mobiquity Technologies N/A N/A -975.84% IZEA Worldwide -21.74% -117.05% -38.33%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Mobiquity Technologies and IZEA Worldwide, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mobiquity Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A IZEA Worldwide 0 0 0 0 N/A

IZEA Worldwide has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 389.81%. Given IZEA Worldwide’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe IZEA Worldwide is more favorable than Mobiquity Technologies.

Mobiquity Technologies Company Profile

Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. operates as a mobile advertising technology company primarily in the United States. It provides location-based data and insights on consumer's real-world behavior and trends for use in marketing and research; and accurate and scaled solution for mobile data collection and analysis. The company was formerly known as Ace Marketing & Promotions, Inc. and changed its name to Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. in September 2013. Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in Garden City, New York.

IZEA Worldwide Company Profile

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. creates and operates online marketplaces that connect marketers and content creators. Its technology solutions enable the management of content workflow, creator search and targeting, bidding, analytics, and payment processing. The company engages creator for influencer marketing campaigns, or to create content for the marketers' use and distribution. It primarily sells social sponsorship and content campaigns through sales team and self-service platforms, as well as through distribution relationships, such as resellers, affiliates, and white label partners. The company was formerly known as IZEA, Inc. and changed its name to IZEA Worldwide, Inc. in August 2018. IZEA Worldwide, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Winter Park, Florida.

