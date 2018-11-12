Contrasting NESTLE S A/S (NSRGY) and TDH (PETZ)

NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) and TDH (NASDAQ:PETZ) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.4% of NESTLE S A/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of TDH shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for NESTLE S A/S and TDH, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NESTLE S A/S 0 1 4 0 2.80 TDH 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

NESTLE S A/S pays an annual dividend of $2.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. TDH does not pay a dividend. NESTLE S A/S pays out 59.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility & Risk

NESTLE S A/S has a beta of 0.46, indicating that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TDH has a beta of -1.7, indicating that its share price is 270% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NESTLE S A/S and TDH’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NESTLE S A/S $91.22 billion 2.90 $7.30 billion $3.41 24.89 TDH $28.98 million 0.40 $110,000.00 N/A N/A

NESTLE S A/S has higher revenue and earnings than TDH.

Profitability

This table compares NESTLE S A/S and TDH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NESTLE S A/S N/A N/A N/A TDH N/A N/A N/A

Summary

NESTLE S A/S beats TDH on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NESTLE S A/S

Nestlé S.A., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; Nestlé Waters; and Nestlé Nutrition segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Gerber Graduates, NaturNes, and Nestum brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Chocapic, Cini Minis, Cookie Crisp, Estrelitas, Fitness, and Nesquik Cereal brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the Smarties, Cailler, Butterfinger, Crunch, Aero, KitKat, Nestle Toll House, Wonka, and Orion brands. The company also provides coffee products under the Nescafé, Nescafé Dolce Gusto, Nespresso, Nescafé original, Coffee-Mate, Nescafé Original 3 in 1, Nescafé Gold Blend, Nescafé Shakissimo, and Nescafé Cappuccino brands; culinary, chilled, and frozen foods under the Maggi, Stouffer's, Hot Pockets, Buitoni, DiGiorno, Jacks, Herta, TombStone, Thomy, and Lean Cuisine brands; dairy products under the Carnation, Nido, Coffee-Mate, and La Laitière brands; and drinks under the Nesquik, Nestea, and Milo brands. In addition, it offers food service products under the Chef, Chef-Mate, Maggi, Milo, Minor's, Nescafé, Nestea, Sjora, Lean Cuisine, and Stouffer's brand names; healthcare nutrition products under the Boost, Nutren Junior, Peptamen, and Resource brands; ice cream products under the Dreyer's, Extrême, Häagen-Dazs, Mövenpick, and Nestlé Ice Cream brands; and petcare products under the Purina Cat Chow, Alpo, Felix, ONE, Pro Plan, Chef Michael's, Gourmet, Fancy Feast, Beneful, Dog Chow, Bakers Complete, and Friskies brands. The company was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Vevey, Switzerland.

About TDH

TDH Holdings, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of pet food products for pet owners worldwide. It offers approximately 200 products, which include 6 product lines consisting of pet chews, dried pet snacks, wet canned pet food, dental health snacks, baked pet biscuits, and other products for dogs and cats, as well as non-food items. The company sells its products under the Pet Cuisine, Hum & Cheer, Like, TDH, Tiandihui, and Dog Zone Sasami names. It offers its products to the retailers and wholesalers, as well as through e-commerce sales. TDH Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Qingdao, the People's Republic of China.

