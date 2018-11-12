Contrasting Pingtan Marine Enterprise (PME) and Sino Agro Food (SIAF)

Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME) and Sino Agro Food (OTCMKTS:SIAF) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Pingtan Marine Enterprise has a beta of 0.06, meaning that its stock price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sino Agro Food has a beta of -1.19, meaning that its stock price is 219% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Pingtan Marine Enterprise and Sino Agro Food, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pingtan Marine Enterprise 0 0 0 0 N/A Sino Agro Food 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.8% of Pingtan Marine Enterprise shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Sino Agro Food shares are owned by institutional investors. 57.4% of Pingtan Marine Enterprise shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.9% of Sino Agro Food shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Pingtan Marine Enterprise pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Sino Agro Food does not pay a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pingtan Marine Enterprise and Sino Agro Food’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pingtan Marine Enterprise $63.21 million 3.10 $29.65 million N/A N/A Sino Agro Food $198.17 million 0.05 -$13.10 million N/A N/A

Pingtan Marine Enterprise has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sino Agro Food.

Profitability

This table compares Pingtan Marine Enterprise and Sino Agro Food’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pingtan Marine Enterprise 38.24% 15.75% 11.53% Sino Agro Food -10.98% 3.42% 3.08%

Summary

Pingtan Marine Enterprise beats Sino Agro Food on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pingtan Marine Enterprise

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. engages in the ocean fishing business. The company harvests a range of fish species, such as ribbon fish, croaker fish, pomfret, Spanish mackerel, Reefcod, conger eel, and squid with its owned and licensed vessels operating within the Indian Exclusive Economic Zone, Indo-Pacific waters, the Arafura Sea of Indonesia, and international waters of Atlantic and Pacific Oceans. As of December 31, 2017, it owned 91 trawlers, 15 drifters, 6 squid jigging vessels, 4 longline fishing vessels, 3 light luring seine vessels, and 1 transport vessel, as well as had operating license rights to 20 drifters. The company serves various customers, including distributors, restaurant owners, and exporters in the People's Republic of China. Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. is based in Fuzhou, the People's Republic of China.

About Sino Agro Food

Sino Agro Food, Inc. operates as an agriculture technology and natural food holding company in the People Republic of China. The company engages in growing and selling fishes, eels, and prawns; manufacturing and selling organic fertilizers, and bulk and concentrated livestock feed; and rearing and selling whole beef cattle and packaged beef meat. It is also involved in growing and selling Hylocereus Undatus (HU) flowers; and drying, value added processing, and selling HU flower products. In addition, the company engages in the sheep cultivation activities; development of restaurants; plantation of crops and pastures; and distribution of imported meat and seafood. Further, it operates as an engineering and consulting company that builds and operates agriculture and aquaculture farms. The company was formerly known as A Power Agro Agriculture Development, Inc. and changed its name to Sino Agro Food, Inc. in December 2007. Sino Agro Food, Inc. is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

