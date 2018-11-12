Contrasting Polydex Pharmaceuticals (POLXF) and Valhi (VHI)

Polydex Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:POLXF) and Valhi (NYSE:VHI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Polydex Pharmaceuticals and Valhi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Polydex Pharmaceuticals 8.81% 8.62% 6.76% Valhi 14.44% 235.99% 9.16%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.6% of Valhi shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.9% of Polydex Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Valhi shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Valhi pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Polydex Pharmaceuticals does not pay a dividend.

Risk & Volatility

Polydex Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -0.36, meaning that its share price is 136% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Valhi has a beta of 2.54, meaning that its share price is 154% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Polydex Pharmaceuticals and Valhi, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Polydex Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Valhi 1 0 0 0 1.00

Valhi has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 138.66%. Given Valhi’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Valhi is more favorable than Polydex Pharmaceuticals.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Polydex Pharmaceuticals and Valhi’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Polydex Pharmaceuticals $5.28 million 0.58 $450,000.00 N/A N/A Valhi $1.88 billion 0.38 $207.50 million N/A N/A

Valhi has higher revenue and earnings than Polydex Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Valhi beats Polydex Pharmaceuticals on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Polydex Pharmaceuticals

Polydex Pharmaceuticals Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures bulk pharmaceutical intermediates for the veterinary pharmaceutical industry worldwide. It also develops, manufactures, and markets biotechnology-based products for the human pharmaceutical market. The company primarily offers dextran and derivative products, including Iron Dextran, a derivative of dextran that is injected into pigs at birth as a treatment for anemia; and dextran sulphate, a specialty chemical derivative of dextran used in biotechnology applications and the pharmaceutical industry. It also provides ferric hydroxide and hydrogenated dextran to Sparhawk Laboratories Inc. In addition, the company develops Ushercell, a high molecular weight cellulose sulphate for topical vaginal use primarily in the prevention and transmission of AIDS and other sexually transmitted diseases, as well as unplanned pregnancies; and Usherdex 4, a low molecular weight dextran product for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, a genetic disease. Polydex Pharmaceuticals Limited sells its iron dextran primarily to independent distributors and wholesalers primarily in Europe, the Far East, South America, and Canada; and Dextran Sulphate to independent distributors or companies in the United States and Europe for analytical applications. The company was formerly known as Polydex Chemicals Limited and changed its name to Polydex Pharmaceuticals Limited in March 1984. Polydex Pharmaceuticals Limited was founded in 1966 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

About Valhi

Valhi, Inc. engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses worldwide. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers. It offers TiO2 under the Kronos name through agents and distributors. This segment also offers iron-based chemicals, titanium oxychlorides, and titanyl sulfates. The company's Component Products segment manufactures mechanical and electrical cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms for use in ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, vending and gaming machines, medical cabinetry security, electronic circuit panels, storage compartments, and gas station security applications. This segment also provides stainless steel exhaust components, gauges, throttle controls, trim tabs, hardware, and accessories primarily for performance and ski/wakeboard boats. The company's Real Estate Management and Development segment provides utility services to industrial and municipal customers; owns real properties; and develops land holdings for commercial, industrial, and residential purposes. Valhi, Inc. also offers insurance brokerage and risk management services; and holds marketable securities and other investments. The company was founded in 1932 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Valhi, Inc. is a subsidiary of Contran Corporation.

