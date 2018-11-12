Contura Energy (CNTE) vs. Westmoreland Resource Partners (WMLP) Head-To-Head Comparison

Contura Energy (OTCMKTS:CNTE) and Westmoreland Resource Partners (NYSE:WMLP) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Contura Energy alerts:

This table compares Contura Energy and Westmoreland Resource Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Contura Energy $1.65 billion 0.50 $154.52 million $9.58 8.04 Westmoreland Resource Partners N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Contura Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Westmoreland Resource Partners.

Dividends

Westmoreland Resource Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.8%. Contura Energy does not pay a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.3% of Contura Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Westmoreland Resource Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Westmoreland Resource Partners shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Contura Energy and Westmoreland Resource Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Contura Energy 0 0 2 0 3.00 Westmoreland Resource Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A

Contura Energy presently has a consensus price target of $89.00, indicating a potential upside of 15.57%. Given Contura Energy’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Contura Energy is more favorable than Westmoreland Resource Partners.

Profitability

This table compares Contura Energy and Westmoreland Resource Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Contura Energy 9.63% 324.63% 10.30% Westmoreland Resource Partners N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Contura Energy beats Westmoreland Resource Partners on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Contura Energy

Contura Energy, Inc. extracts, processes, and markets steam and metallurgical coal to electric utilities, steel and coke producers, and industrial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Central Appalachia Operations, Northern Appalachia Operations, and Trading and Logistics. It operates underground and surface coal mining complexes in Northern and Central Appalachia. The company also provides coal trading and coal terminal facility services. Contura Energy, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Bristol, Tennessee.

About Westmoreland Resource Partners

Westmoreland Resource Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, produces and markets thermal coal in the United States. The company also produces surface mined coal. It operates 1 surface mine in Wyoming; and 4 active mining complexes in Ohio comprising 13 surface mines. The company markets its coal to electric utilities with coal-fired power plants under coal sales contracts; and electric cooperatives, municipalities, and industrial customers in Wyoming, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, and West Virginia. Westmoreland Resources GP, LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Oxford Resource Partners, LP and changed its name to Westmoreland Resource Partners, LP in January 2015. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Englewood, Colorado. Westmoreland Resource Partners, LP is a subsidiary of Westmoreland Coal Company.

Receive News & Ratings for Contura Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Contura Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.