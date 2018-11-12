Cooper Companies (COO) Price Target Increased to $295.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Co from $290.00 to $295.00 in a report issued on Monday. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.16% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on COO. Zacks Investment Research raised Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine raised Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Oppenheimer set a $270.00 target price on Cooper Companies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Cooper Companies from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 31st. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Cooper Companies from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.56.

Shares of NYSE COO opened at $267.80 on Monday. Cooper Companies has a 52-week low of $216.47 and a 52-week high of $280.10. The company has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 30th. The medical device company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.07). Cooper Companies had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $660.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.44 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cooper Companies will post 11.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Daniel G. Mcbride sold 10,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total value of $2,726,376.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,235,150.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Randal Golden sold 1,731 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.86, for a total value of $477,513.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $318,342.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,809 shares of company stock valued at $20,740,667 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 825,561 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $194,378,000 after purchasing an additional 126,101 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden bought a new position in Cooper Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,072,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 51,696 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $14,327,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in Cooper Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $394,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Cooper Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. 97.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

