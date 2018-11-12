Cormark Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA)

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSE:ATA) – Equities research analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 8th. Cormark analyst D. Tyerman now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.25 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.26.

Get ATS Automation Tooling Systems alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ATA. TD Securities boosted their price target on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$24.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$26.00 price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th.

Shares of ATA stock opened at C$17.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.20. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a 1 year low of C$14.62 and a 1 year high of C$24.67.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 15th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$299.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$298.75 million.

In other ATS Automation Tooling Systems news, Director Joanne Shari Ferstman purchased 2,000 shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$17.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,600.00.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Company Profile

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc provides factory automation solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. Its products include ATS Supertrak, a modular conveyor system; ATS OmniTrak optimal solution; LogiTrack automated electrified monorail for transporting heavy workloads through assembly operations; Sortimat Clearliner, a tray handler for clean room requirement; Sortimat Workliner tray handling technology; Sortimat Birkman, a feeder technology for sorting, transporting, and separating parts; ATS Cortex system, a vision device that reduces integration time with standardized hardware and software; and ATS SmartVision software, a PC-based vision system.

Featured Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for ATS Automation Tooling Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATS Automation Tooling Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.