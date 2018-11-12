Cornerstone OnDemand (CSOD) Price Target Raised to $55.00

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) had its price objective lifted by Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group to $55.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

CSOD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand to $65.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, First Analysis set a $69.00 price target on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Cornerstone OnDemand presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.73.

Get Cornerstone OnDemand alerts:

Shares of CSOD opened at $52.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.40 and a beta of 1.05. Cornerstone OnDemand has a 12 month low of $33.57 and a 12 month high of $59.18.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.07 million. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative net margin of 7.46% and a negative return on equity of 48.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cornerstone OnDemand will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Adam J. Weiss sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $104,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,623,852. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Harold W. Burlingame sold 1,553 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total transaction of $83,023.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,850,861.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 149,658 shares of company stock worth $8,202,467 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 175.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in the 2nd quarter worth about $167,000. Global X Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in the 2nd quarter worth about $167,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in the 3rd quarter worth about $259,000. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cornerstone OnDemand Company Profile

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to source and attract candidates, assess and select applicants, onboard new hires, and manage the entire recruiting process; Learning Suite, which enables clients to manage training and development programs, knowledge sharing and collaboration among employees, track compliance requirements, and support career development for employees; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which supports employee records administration, organizational management, employee and manager self-service, workforce planning, and compliance reporting.

Featured Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone OnDemand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone OnDemand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.