Costco Wholesale Co. (COST) Shares Bought by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,712 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Nikulski Financial Inc. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 8,980 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,800,072 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $376,180,000 after purchasing an additional 23,227 shares in the last quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd now owns 104,814 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $21,904,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,158 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. 71.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COST. Zacks Investment Research raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets set a $260.00 price objective on Costco Wholesale and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $225.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Costco Wholesale from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $265.00 price objective on Costco Wholesale and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.94.

In related news, insider W Craig Jelinek sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.52, for a total value of $5,029,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 322,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,187,572.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard A. Galanti sold 4,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.23, for a total value of $945,958.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,332,712.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,312 shares of company stock valued at $14,547,272 in the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of COST stock opened at $237.74 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.81, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $167.05 and a 1 year high of $245.16.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 4th. The retailer reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $44.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.17 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 2.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. Analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 9th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.38%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

