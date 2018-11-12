Costco Wholesale Co. (COST) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 69,224 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,078 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $16,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth about $103,000. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth about $105,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth about $119,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 180.0% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 560 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 632.9% in the third quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Shares of COST opened at $237.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $167.05 and a 12 month high of $245.16. The company has a market capitalization of $104.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.91.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 4th. The retailer reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.02. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $44.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 33.38%.

COST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Costco Wholesale from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 14th. Loop Capital set a $265.00 target price on Costco Wholesale and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $255.00 to $253.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $227.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.94.

In other Costco Wholesale news, insider W Craig Jelinek sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.52, for a total value of $5,029,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 322,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,187,572.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard M. Libenson sold 2,049 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.00, for a total value of $458,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,049 shares in the company, valued at $682,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 64,312 shares of company stock worth $14,547,272. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/12/costco-wholesale-co-cost-shares-sold-by-janney-montgomery-scott-llc.html.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Further Reading: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.