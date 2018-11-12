Coupecoin (COUPE) 1-Day Volume Tops $18.00

Coupecoin (CURRENCY:COUPE) traded up 24.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 12th. Coupecoin has a market cap of $5,498.00 and approximately $18.00 worth of Coupecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Coupecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Crex24. In the last seven days, Coupecoin has traded 48.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00008177 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00004224 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015479 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00146506 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00247981 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $688.75 or 0.10759176 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00010834 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Coupecoin Profile

Coupecoin’s total supply is 8,001,599,000 coins and its circulating supply is 218,281,462 coins. Coupecoin’s official Twitter account is @coupecoinllc and its Facebook page is accessible here. Coupecoin’s official website is www.coupecoin.com.

Coupecoin Coin Trading

Coupecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coupecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coupecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coupecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

