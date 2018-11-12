Covanta Holding Corp (CVA) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its stake in shares of Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 23,000 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.16% of Covanta worth $3,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Covanta by 7.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,926,475 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $163,786,000 after acquiring an additional 651,772 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Covanta by 776.1% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,354,739 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $91,890,000 after buying an additional 5,629,420 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Covanta by 0.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,984,239 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $65,740,000 after buying an additional 33,851 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Covanta by 7.0% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,163,849 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $19,204,000 after buying an additional 75,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Covanta by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 968,009 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,972,000 after buying an additional 4,242 shares in the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Covanta from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Covanta from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (up from $19.00) on shares of Covanta in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Covanta presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.33.

Covanta stock opened at $15.74 on Monday. Covanta Holding Corp has a 1-year low of $14.15 and a 1-year high of $18.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.54 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The energy company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $456.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.75 million. Covanta had a net margin of 14.71% and a negative return on equity of 1.30%. Equities research analysts predict that Covanta Holding Corp will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Paul E. Stauder sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $35,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,025 shares in the company, valued at $736,698.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

About Covanta

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

