Creative Planning Invests $153,000 in Insys Therapeutics Inc (INSY) Stock

Creative Planning bought a new stake in Insys Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:INSY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,205 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Insys Therapeutics by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 348,334 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 32,009 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insys Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,232,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Insys Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $131,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Insys Therapeutics by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,637,505 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,096,000 after purchasing an additional 193,740 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Insys Therapeutics by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,335 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 31,840 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INSY. Zacks Investment Research cut Insys Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine upgraded Insys Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $4.00 price target on Insys Therapeutics and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Insys Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Insys Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.67.

Shares of INSY stock opened at $7.65 on Monday. Insys Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $5.04 and a 1 year high of $14.00. The firm has a market cap of $591.73 million, a PE ratio of -15.61 and a beta of 1.67.

Insys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.08). Insys Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 128.88% and a negative return on equity of 200.14%. The firm had revenue of $18.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.30) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Insys Therapeutics Inc will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Insys Therapeutics Company Profile

Insys Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes supportive care products. The company markets SUBSYS, a sublingual fentanyl spray for breakthrough cancer pain in opioid-tolerant adult patients; and SYNDROS, an orally administered liquid formulation of dronabinol for the treatment of chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting, and anorexia associated with weight loss in patients with AIDS.

