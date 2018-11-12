Creative Planning Invests $207,000 in ON Semiconductor Corp (ON) Stock

Creative Planning bought a new position in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at about $216,682,000. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1.3% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,193,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $182,183,000 after acquiring an additional 108,305 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 4.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 5,142,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $94,774,000 after acquiring an additional 227,680 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 2.9% during the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 5,109,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $113,602,000 after acquiring an additional 142,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at about $84,493,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ON opened at $17.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.00. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 52 week low of $14.55 and a 52 week high of $27.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.36.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 17.24%. ON Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP William Hall sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total value of $489,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 415,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,132,989.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 3,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total value of $68,705.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,821,909.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,280 shares of company stock worth $742,854. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Nomura assumed coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $31.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $18.50 to $14.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.57.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This article was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/12/creative-planning-invests-207000-in-on-semiconductor-corp-on-stock.html.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Image Sensor Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

See Also: Earnings Per Share



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON).

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.