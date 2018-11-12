Creative Planning Takes Position in TriCo Bancshares (TCBK)

Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,583,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,310,000 after acquiring an additional 69,270 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in TriCo Bancshares by 4.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,234,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,243,000 after buying an additional 49,770 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in TriCo Bancshares by 1.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 576,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,601,000 after buying an additional 6,511 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in TriCo Bancshares by 1.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 544,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,393,000 after buying an additional 6,345 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in TriCo Bancshares by 18.6% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 365,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,670,000 after buying an additional 57,347 shares during the period. 53.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on TCBK shares. BidaskClub lowered TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.60.

TCBK opened at $36.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.80. TriCo Bancshares has a 52 week low of $33.35 and a 52 week high of $43.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.53. The company had revenue of $72.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.54 million. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 18.77%. Equities analysts predict that TriCo Bancshares will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and provides residential and commercial real estate mortgage, consumer, commercial, agricultural, and real estate construction loans.

