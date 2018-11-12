Credit Acceptance (CACC) Earns Buy Rating from Zacks Investment Research

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Zacks Investment Research in a research note issued on Monday. They currently have a $438.00 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 6.67% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Credit Acceptance’s shares have outperformed the industry in the last six months. The company surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in two of the trailing four quarters. Its third-quarter 2018 results were aided by an increase in revenues and lower provisions, partly offset by higher expenses. Continued rise in revenues, primarily driven by higher finance charges and increase in consumer loans, are expected to aid growth. While elevated expenses and high debt levels remain near-term concerns, an efficient share repurchase program continues to boost investors’ confidence in the stock.”

CACC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Compass Point raised Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. BidaskClub cut Credit Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Credit Acceptance from $312.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Oppenheimer set a $420.00 price objective on Credit Acceptance and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Credit Acceptance from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $357.71.

Shares of CACC stock traded down $11.86 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $410.63. 56,047 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,906. Credit Acceptance has a 12-month low of $278.38 and a 12-month high of $467.26. The company has a quick ratio of 36.75, a current ratio of 36.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.56.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $7.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.90 by $0.85. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 28.83% and a net margin of 48.70%. The firm had revenue of $332.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Credit Acceptance will post 27.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Arthur L. Smith sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.98, for a total transaction of $921,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Prescott General Partners Llc sold 9,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.39, for a total value of $4,024,745.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 69,979 shares of company stock worth $30,743,114. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,081 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 1,635 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 808 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 886 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 67.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

