Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Murphy Oil (MUR) a $36.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a $36.00 price target on Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) in a research note released on Friday. The firm currently has a hold rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

MUR has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated a sell rating and set a $30.00 price target (up from $24.00) on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Mizuho upgraded Murphy Oil from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 19th. KLR Group restated a buy rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Murphy Oil in a report on Monday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Murphy Oil from a strong sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Murphy Oil from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.00.

Shares of MUR stock opened at $30.99 on Friday. Murphy Oil has a 1 year low of $24.39 and a 1 year high of $36.53. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of -238.38 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Murphy Oil had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $674.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Murphy Oil will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 12th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is -769.23%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the 2nd quarter worth $126,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the second quarter worth $135,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the second quarter worth $142,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 102.1% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,052 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 2,552 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the second quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company worldwide. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964. Murphy Oil Corporation was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

