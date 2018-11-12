Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “€19.00” Price Target for Signify NV (EPA) (LIGHT)

Credit Suisse Group set a €19.00 ($22.09) price objective on Signify NV (EPA) (AMS:LIGHT) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a €31.00 ($36.05) target price on shares of Signify NV (EPA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.00 ($30.23) target price on shares of Signify NV (EPA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Citigroup set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on shares of Signify NV (EPA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. UBS Group set a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective on shares of Signify NV (EPA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Societe Generale set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on shares of Signify NV (EPA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €25.50 ($29.65).

Shares of LIGHT stock opened at €31.59 ($36.73) on Friday. Signify NV has a 12 month low of €25.50 ($29.65) and a 12 month high of €36.06 ($41.93).

Signify NV (EPA) Company Profile

Philips Lighting NV is a company based in the Netherlands that provides lamps and lighting solutions. Its product portfolio includes, among others, incandescent lamps, halogen lamps, fluorescent lamps, linear fluorescent lamps (LFL), compact fluorescent lamps (CFL), high-intensity discharge lamps (HID) and light-emitting diodes (LED), as well as electronic components, such as electronic ballasts and drivers.

