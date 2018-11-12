Critical Comparison: Altria Group (MO) vs. White Fox Ventures (AWAW)

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) and White Fox Ventures (OTCMKTS:AWAW) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Altria Group and White Fox Ventures’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altria Group 42.13% 48.31% 17.21% White Fox Ventures N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Altria Group pays an annual dividend of $3.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. White Fox Ventures does not pay a dividend. Altria Group pays out 94.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Altria Group has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

63.3% of Altria Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Altria Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of White Fox Ventures shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Altria Group and White Fox Ventures, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Altria Group 0 5 8 0 2.62 White Fox Ventures 0 0 0 0 N/A

Altria Group currently has a consensus target price of $69.28, indicating a potential upside of 11.70%. Given Altria Group’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Altria Group is more favorable than White Fox Ventures.

Volatility & Risk

Altria Group has a beta of 0.4, meaning that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, White Fox Ventures has a beta of 0.25, meaning that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Altria Group and White Fox Ventures’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altria Group $25.58 billion 4.56 $10.22 billion $3.38 18.35 White Fox Ventures $70,000.00 12.42 -$9.40 million N/A N/A

Altria Group has higher revenue and earnings than White Fox Ventures.

Summary

Altria Group beats White Fox Ventures on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands. The company also produces and sells varietal and blended table wines, and sparkling wines under the Chateau Ste. Michelle, Columbia Crest, and 14 Hands names; and imports and markets Antinori, Torres, and Villa Maria Estate wines, as well as Champagne Nicolas Feuillatte in the United States. In addition, it provides finance leasing services primarily in aircraft, electric power, railcar, real estate, and manufacturing industries. The company sells its tobacco products primarily to wholesalers, including distributors; large retail organizations, such as chain stores; and the armed services. Altria Group, Inc. was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

White Fox Ventures Company Profile

White Fox Ventures, Inc. focuses on designing, marketing, and distributing electronic cigarettes worldwide. It also intends to offer vaporizers, liquid nicotine, and related accessories. The company focuses on distributing its products through wholesale and retail distribution channels, including convenience stores, retail chains, wholesale trade, pharmacies, gas stations, hotels, industrial consumers, clubs, casinos, and duty free stores; and breathecig.com Website and other online sales platforms. White Fox Ventures, Inc. is based in New York, New York.

