Critical Contrast: GreenTree Hospitality Group (GHG) and Xenia Hotels & Resorts (XHR)

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) and Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for GreenTree Hospitality Group and Xenia Hotels & Resorts.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GreenTree Hospitality Group 0 1 2 0 2.67 Xenia Hotels & Resorts 0 3 2 0 2.40

GreenTree Hospitality Group currently has a consensus price target of $17.40, indicating a potential upside of 39.09%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a consensus price target of $25.60, indicating a potential upside of 24.88%. Given GreenTree Hospitality Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe GreenTree Hospitality Group is more favorable than Xenia Hotels & Resorts.

Dividends

Xenia Hotels & Resorts pays an annual dividend of $1.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. GreenTree Hospitality Group does not pay a dividend. Xenia Hotels & Resorts pays out 53.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.9% of GreenTree Hospitality Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.1% of Xenia Hotels & Resorts shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Xenia Hotels & Resorts shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GreenTree Hospitality Group and Xenia Hotels & Resorts’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GreenTree Hospitality Group $119.59 million 10.62 $43.86 million N/A N/A Xenia Hotels & Resorts $945.28 million 2.44 $98.86 million $2.06 9.95

Xenia Hotels & Resorts has higher revenue and earnings than GreenTree Hospitality Group.

Profitability

This table compares GreenTree Hospitality Group and Xenia Hotels & Resorts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GreenTree Hospitality Group N/A N/A N/A Xenia Hotels & Resorts 9.93% 5.96% 3.31%

Summary

Xenia Hotels & Resorts beats GreenTree Hospitality Group on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Company Profile

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, leases, franchises, and manages hotels in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the various brands, including GreenTree Eastern, as well as Gme, Gya, and VX; GreenTree Inns and GreenTree Alliance; and Vatica and Shell. As of March 31, 2018, it had 26 leased-and-operated hotels and 2,328 franchised-and-managed hotels with 195,552 hotel rooms in 266 cities. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China. GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. is a subsidiary of GreenTree Inns Hotel Management Group, Inc.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests primarily in premium full service and lifestyle hotels, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 38 hotels, including 36 wholly owned hotels, comprising 10,852 rooms, across 17 states and the District of Columbia. Xenia's hotels are primarily in the luxury and upper upscale segments, and operated and/or licensed by industry leaders such as Marriott, Hyatt, Kimpton, Fairmont, Hilton, and Loews, as well as leading independent management companies including Sage Hospitality, The Kessler Collection, Urgo Hotels & Resorts, and Davidson Hotels & Resorts.

