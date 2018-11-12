Critical Contrast: ProPhotonix (STKR) versus KLA-Tencor (KLAC)

ProPhotonix (OTCMKTS:STKR) and KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

ProPhotonix has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KLA-Tencor has a beta of 1.55, meaning that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ProPhotonix and KLA-Tencor’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ProPhotonix $16.25 million 0.32 $1.25 million N/A N/A KLA-Tencor $4.04 billion 3.61 $802.26 million $8.00 11.91

KLA-Tencor has higher revenue and earnings than ProPhotonix.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.1% of KLA-Tencor shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.5% of ProPhotonix shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of KLA-Tencor shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for ProPhotonix and KLA-Tencor, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ProPhotonix 0 0 0 0 N/A KLA-Tencor 0 3 10 0 2.77

KLA-Tencor has a consensus target price of $130.42, suggesting a potential upside of 36.88%. Given KLA-Tencor’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe KLA-Tencor is more favorable than ProPhotonix.

Dividends

KLA-Tencor pays an annual dividend of $3.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. ProPhotonix does not pay a dividend. KLA-Tencor pays out 37.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. KLA-Tencor has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares ProPhotonix and KLA-Tencor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProPhotonix N/A N/A N/A KLA-Tencor 22.05% 93.99% 24.41%

Summary

KLA-Tencor beats ProPhotonix on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ProPhotonix

ProPhotonix Limited designs, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) illumination solutions and laser modules in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, LED's and Laser & Diodes. It offers COBRA Cure FX series of (UV) LED curing systems for UV curing of inks, coatings, and adhesives; COBRA series LED line light products for line scan and Web inspection; LOTUS LED line lights with integrated intensity control designed for machine vision applications; and SpecBright LED line lights for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), system integrators, and end users. The company also provides LED spot, area, ring, and long or short range spot lights for use in machine vision, biomedical, life sciences, fluorescence, security, curing, and other industrial imaging applications, as well as LED module accessories, such as thermal management products and heat sinks under the SpecBright name. In addition, it provides laser modules, including alignment, compact, digital laser, fiber coupled laser diode, green laser, industrial, photon, threadmount, and TEC modules; nanosecond pulsed lasers; CW modules; structured light lasers; laser assemblies and lenses; UV laser solutions; wavelength combiner lasers; and custom and OEM products. Further, the company distributes Ushio ex OCLARO/Opnext, Osram, Panasonic, Sony, QSI, and Ondax semiconductor laser diode products. The company's products are used in 3D scanning, machine vision lighting, industrial alignment, military, medical, UV curing, security and transport, packaging, pharmaceutical, printing, semi-conductor, solar, and other industry applications. ProPhotonix Limited was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Salem, New Hampshire.

About KLA-Tencor

KLA-Tencor Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process. It also provides reticle manufacturing products, such as reticle inspection, metrology, and data analytics systems for mask shops; and packaging manufacturing products comprising standalone and cluster inspection and metrology systems that include wafer-level packaging inspection/metrology and component inspection/metrology products for various applications in the field of semiconductor packaging. In addition, the company offers compound semiconductor, power device, light emitting diode, and microelectromechanical system manufacturing products for the display market; data storage media/head manufacturing products, which comprise process control equipment, test equipment and surface profilers, and metrology and defect inspection solutions; and optical and stylus profilers, and in situ process monitoring products for general purpose/lab applications. Further, it provides refurbished systems, remanufactured systems, and enhanced and upgraded systems under the K-T Pro name; and service engineering, technical support, and knowledge management system services. The company offers its products and services for use by various bare wafer, integrated circuit, reticle, and hard disk drive manufacturers. KLA-Tencor Corporation was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.

