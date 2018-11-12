Critical Review: theglobe.com (TGLO) vs. Naspers (NPSNY)

theglobe.com (OTCMKTS:TGLO) and Naspers (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of theglobe.com shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Naspers shares are held by institutional investors. 72.3% of theglobe.com shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Naspers shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for theglobe.com and Naspers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score theglobe.com 0 0 0 0 N/A Naspers 0 0 1 0 3.00

Dividends

Naspers pays an annual dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. theglobe.com does not pay a dividend. Naspers pays out 5.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares theglobe.com and Naspers’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio theglobe.com N/A N/A -$390,000.00 N/A N/A Naspers $6.66 billion 12.33 $11.36 billion $1.14 32.79

Naspers has higher revenue and earnings than theglobe.com.

Risk and Volatility

theglobe.com has a beta of 8.93, indicating that its share price is 793% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Naspers has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares theglobe.com and Naspers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets theglobe.com N/A N/A -13,372.26% Naspers N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Naspers beats theglobe.com on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

theglobe.com Company Profile

theglobe.com, inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, the company operated as an online community with registered members and users in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Dallas, Texas. As of December 31, 2017, theglobe.com, inc. operates as a subsidiary of Delfin Midstream LLC.

Naspers Company Profile

Naspers Limited provides Internet and entertainment services worldwide. The company builds various companies that empower people and enrich communities; and runs various platforms in Internet, video entertainment, and media. It connects people to each other and the wider world, help people in improving their daily lives, and entertain audiences with the local and global content. The company operates various Internet platforms to provide various services and products, including ecommerce, communication, social networks, entertainment, and mobile value-added services. It also offers digital satellite and terrestrial television services to subscribers; mobile and Internet services; digital content management and protection systems to protect, manage, and monetize digital media on various platforms; and subscription video on-demand services. In addition, the company prints, publishes, and distributes newspapers, magazines, and books. Naspers Limited was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Cape Town, South Africa.

