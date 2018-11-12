Critical Survey: Johnson Controls International (JCI) and Solis Tek (SLTK)

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) and Solis Tek (OTCMKTS:SLTK) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

This table compares Johnson Controls International and Solis Tek’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Johnson Controls International $30.17 billion 1.05 $1.61 billion N/A N/A Solis Tek N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Johnson Controls International has higher revenue and earnings than Solis Tek.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Johnson Controls International and Solis Tek, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Johnson Controls International 3 9 3 0 2.00 Solis Tek 0 0 0 0 N/A

Johnson Controls International currently has a consensus price target of $40.38, indicating a potential upside of 17.57%. Given Johnson Controls International’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Johnson Controls International is more favorable than Solis Tek.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.8% of Johnson Controls International shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Johnson Controls International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 60.8% of Solis Tek shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Johnson Controls International and Solis Tek’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Johnson Controls International 6.89% 12.02% 5.26% Solis Tek N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Johnson Controls International pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Solis Tek does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Johnson Controls International beats Solis Tek on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. It designs, sells, controls, installs heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems. The company also provides residential air conditioning and heating systems, and industrial refrigeration products, as well as technical and energy management consulting services. In addition, it designs, sells, installs, services, and monitors electronic security systems, and fire detection and suppression systems; and manufactures and sells intrusion security products, anti-theft devices, breathing apparatus, and access control and video management systems for commercial, industrial, retail, residential, small business, institutional, and governmental customers. Further, the company produces and supplies lead-acid automotive batteries for passenger cars, light trucks, and utility vehicles, as well as advanced battery technologies to power start-stop, hybrid, and electric vehicles. It offers its lead-acid automotive batteries to automotive original equipment manufacturers and the general vehicle battery aftermarket. The company was formerly known as Johnson Controls, Inc. and changed its name to Johnson Controls International plc in September 2016. Johnson Controls International plc was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in Cork, Ireland.

Solis Tek Company Profile

Solis Tek Inc. focuses on the research, design, development, and manufacturing of indoor horticulture lighting and ancillary equipment in the United States and internationally. The company offers digital ballasts; metal halide, and mercury vapor and high-pressure sodium lamps; light emitting diode lighting products that produce less heat; and reflectors in various sizes for use with its digital ballasts and lamps, as well as plant nutrients and fertilizers. The company markets its products directly; and through distributors to hydroponic retailers, as well as through direct contacts, online email advertising, social media, trade magazine advertising, trade show promotions, and cross-promotional offerings. Solis Tek Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Carson, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.