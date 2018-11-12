CROAT (CROAT) Hits Market Capitalization of $109,483.00

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. During the last week, CROAT has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar. One CROAT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OpenLedger DEX and Stocks.Exchange. CROAT has a total market cap of $109,483.00 and approximately $201.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Turtlecoin (TRTL) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 29.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000448 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000203 BTC.

CROAT Coin Profile

CROAT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 19th, 2017. CROAT’s total supply is 52,972,384 coins. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CROAT is croat.cat.

CROAT Coin Trading

CROAT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CROAT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CROAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

