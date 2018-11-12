Cronos Group (CRON) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter.

Shares of CRON opened at $8.55 on Monday. Cronos Group has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $15.30. The company has a quick ratio of 44.71, a current ratio of 52.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion and a PE ratio of 855.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on CRON shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cronos Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Cronos Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Cann initiated coverage on Cronos Group in a report on Friday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.88.

About Cronos Group

Cronos Group Inc, formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations MMPR. The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada.

