CSI Compressco (CCLP) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm presently has a $6.25 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.05% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “CSI Compressco LP offers compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing and storage. Its equipment and parts sales business includes the fabrication and sale of standard compressor packages, custom-designed compressor packages and engine-driven oilfield fluid pump systems designed. The company offers well monitoring and automated sand separation services as well as compressor package reconfiguration and maintenance services. CSI Compressco LP, formerly known as Compressco Partners, L.P., is headquartered in Oklahoma City. “

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CCLP. BidaskClub lowered CSI Compressco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered CSI Compressco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised CSI Compressco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CSI Compressco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.08.

NASDAQ CCLP traded down $0.33 on Monday, hitting $5.25. 143,312 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,111. CSI Compressco has a 12 month low of $4.37 and a 12 month high of $8.05. The firm has a market cap of $237.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65.

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). CSI Compressco had a negative net margin of 11.45% and a negative return on equity of 52.67%. The firm had revenue of $115.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.80 million. Analysts forecast that CSI Compressco will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CSI Compressco by 23.5% in the second quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 97,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSI Compressco by 41.1% in the third quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 352,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 102,700 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSI Compressco by 11.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,580,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,137,000 after acquiring an additional 161,467 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSI Compressco by 120.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 308,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 168,218 shares during the period. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CSI Compressco by 4.4% in the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 4,275,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,856,000 after acquiring an additional 179,760 shares during the period. 26.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSI Compressco LP provides compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing, and storage applications in the United States and internationally. It fabricates and sells standard and custom-designed compressor packages, oilfield fluid pump systems, and compressor package parts and components, as well as provides aftermarket services, such as operations, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration services.

