CSX Co. (CSX) Shares Sold by Pflug Koory LLC

Pflug Koory LLC trimmed its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,475 shares during the period. CSX makes up about 1.4% of Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation purchased a new stake in CSX during the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in CSX during the 3rd quarter worth $107,000. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in CSX during the 3rd quarter worth $112,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in CSX during the 3rd quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in CSX during the 3rd quarter worth $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

CSX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Loop Capital raised shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.60.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $70.66 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.67 billion, a PE ratio of 30.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $48.26 and a 1 year high of $76.24.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. CSX had a net margin of 55.19% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.26%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based transportation services in the United States and Canada. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports agricultural and food products, fertilizers, chemicals, automotive, metals and equipment, minerals, and forest products; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

