CSX Co. (CSX) Stake Boosted by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV increased its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 97.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,481 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in CSX were worth $11,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new position in CSX in the second quarter valued at approximately $440,710,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in CSX by 4.9% in the second quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 6,502,962 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $414,760,000 after purchasing an additional 301,707 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in CSX by 13.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,340,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $404,409,000 after purchasing an additional 757,521 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in CSX by 13.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,847,225 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $309,156,000 after purchasing an additional 569,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in CSX by 41.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,387,611 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $250,852,000 after purchasing an additional 989,157 shares during the last quarter. 76.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 target price on CSX and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Argus increased their target price on CSX to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on CSX from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.60.

CSX opened at $70.66 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.72, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $48.26 and a 52 week high of $76.24.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 55.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.26%.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based transportation services in the United States and Canada. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports agricultural and food products, fertilizers, chemicals, automotive, metals and equipment, minerals, and forest products; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

