CUI Global (CUI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CUI Global (NASDAQ:CUI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has $2.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CUI Global Inc., formerly known as Waytronx Inc., is primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of innovative companies and technologies. CUI through its subsidiaries in engaged in the manufacture and supply of external adapters and embedded ac-dc power supplies, dc-dc converters, LED driver modules, and digital point-of-load modules. rotary encoders for motion control applications and other interconnect, sound, and thermal products. The Company also holds a 49% stake in Comex, a Japanese DSP-based hardware and software company that specializes in test and measurement equipment. It focuses on applications that demand high speed multiple channel measurement. CUI Global Inc. is based in Tualatin, Oregon. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised CUI Global from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd.

Shares of CUI stock opened at $1.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.15. CUI Global has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $3.28.

CUI Global (NASDAQ:CUI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $24.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.03 million. CUI Global had a negative return on equity of 16.81% and a negative net margin of 16.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CUI Global will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CUI. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in CUI Global during the second quarter worth about $927,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in CUI Global by 153.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 382,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 231,090 shares in the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its position in CUI Global by 52.2% during the third quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 408,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 140,082 shares in the last quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan purchased a new position in CUI Global during the second quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. boosted its position in CUI Global by 7.6% during the second quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 575,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 40,719 shares in the last quarter. 53.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CUI Global, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of power and electromechanical components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power and Electromechanical, and Energy. The Power and Electromechanical segment offers power solutions that consists of external and embedded ac-dc power supplies, dc-dc converters, and intelligent control of energy products; components, including connectors, speakers, and buzzers; and control solutions comprising encoders and sensors, which addresses power and related accessories to consumer electronics, medical, and defense industries.

