Cummins (CMI) Upgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cummins (NYSE:CMI) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cummins from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $172.00 price target on shares of Cummins in a report on Monday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cummins from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the company from $156.00 to $137.00 in a report on Friday, August 24th. Bank of America raised their price target on Cummins from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised Cummins from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $143.00 to $188.00 in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $163.30.

Shares of NYSE CMI traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $142.57. The company had a trading volume of 7,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,870,544. The company has a market cap of $22.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Cummins has a 1-year low of $124.72 and a 1-year high of $194.18.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cummins will post 15.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. Cummins’s payout ratio is 42.94%.

Cummins declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 9th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Cummins news, VP Mark Andrew Smith sold 501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.27, for a total transaction of $76,788.27. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,044.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Marya M. Rose sold 14,579 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.07, for a total value of $2,202,449.53. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,689,733.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,495 shares of company stock worth $3,974,777 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMI. Boston Partners increased its position in Cummins by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,918,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,225,000 after buying an additional 1,534,792 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Cummins by 79.7% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,234,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,467,000 after buying an additional 1,434,282 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Cummins by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,330,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,407,000 after buying an additional 583,376 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Cummins by 134.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 780,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,780,000 after buying an additional 447,336 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Cummins during the 3rd quarter worth $63,360,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

